The founder and CEO of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has apologised to the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame for some comments he made.

According to Mr. Cudjoe, it is also prudent for Mr. Dame to be fair when it comes to his role as the Minister for Justice.

This comes after the Office of the Attorney General demanded for a retraction and apology for a social media post and some assertions he made on Citi TV’s The Big Issue on Saturday.

In the interview, Mr Cudjoe had criticized the Attorney-General’s approach to managing notable cases, including those related to SALL, former Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo, Minority Leader Ato Forson and the passage of the anti-LGBTQ bill.

He also accused Godfred Dame of political bias and poor judgment in legal matters, asserting the need for less politicized and more prudent legal counsel.

“Since when was the President’s hands stayed when it comes to important bills? That is why I’m saying the Attorney-General has been a bad advisor when it comes to very important matters, and he has been too political. If he were smarter, he would have waited and probably delayed the passage of the bill.

“He should have found every rule in the books to delay the passage of the bill. In almost all the cases that are very high-powered, he’s been giving bad advice. I have never seen this dictatorship of Attorney-General in my life,” he stressed.

But the Attorney-General’s department said the comments were inappropriate.

A statement by the spokesperson stressed that Mr. Cudjoe’s statements were unjustified and required correction.

“Let it be clear that the Honourable Attorney General, Godfred Dame, has not produced any such advice on ANY of the persons mentioned. I challenge the author to produce any such advice authored by Honourable Godfred Yeboah Dame. Some of the names mentioned are being prosecuted for some offences that the Office believes are fit on proper charges to be preferred based on the facts.

“On the Daniel Yao Domelovo for instance Mr. Dame was not even the AG at the time. The bottom line is that no such advice on any of the persons named can be provided because nothing of the sort exists and Mr. Cudjoe evidently got it wrong. For his own credibility sake and the credibility of the think tank which he represents he ought to unreservedly retract the comment and accordingly issue an apology,” part of the statement read.

Subsequently, the IMANI President took to his social media platform to apologise.

“Reference my last post. I hear AG isn’t happy. I hear. Tell him sorry. He should just be a fair Justice Minister. That is all,” he wrote.