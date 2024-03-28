Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Dame has refuted claims that he is only interested in cases that favour the government.

According to him, all cases are of equal interest and given same attention.

He made these comments while addressing journalists after the Supreme Court dismissed an injunction application by South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor against President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees on Wednesday.

“We have filed a relevant affidavit in opposition in that matter, so I think all these comments are unwanted and indeed are baseless. We actually filed our opposition to the affidavit in answer to the Richard Sky matter before we filed the affidavit in answer today to this one,” he stated.

Mr Dame on Wednesday came under condemnation following the expeditious hearing of the application filed on March 18th as against that of journalist, Richard Dela Sky filed on March 5, 2024.

However, the Minister insists the step was in the right direction.

“It is most instructive that parliament itself was opposed to this application for interlocutory injunction by Dafeamekpor and I find it very interesting because the same Speaker of Parliament who earlier on adjourned proceedings in my view wrongly, on account of the pendency of this application then later on somersaulted and came to the supreme court and opposed the application and that is a point of interest to me.

“I think it shows clearly that the application clearly was frivolous and it ought not to be any manipulation of what went on in court, even parliament itself was opposed to the application,” he added.

Meanwhile, both the lawmaker and his lawyer, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo were absent when the case was called, a development the Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo who was not happy with expressed reservations.

In his lawsuit against the Speaker of Parliament (1st defendant) and the Attorney General (2nd defendant), Dafeamekpor argued that the President should have sought parliamentary approval before reassigning ministers whose appointments were revoked.

