The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has revealed that he once contemplated pursuing a career in boxing due to his passion for sports.

Although he didn’t go into the reasons this aspiration didn’t materialize, he stressed his enduring love for the sport.

In an interview with the media, the outspoken National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP also disclosed the contribution of notable boxers from the Volta Region including Willie Klutse.

Reflecting on his affinity for sports, particularly football and boxing, Mr. Dafeamekpor shared his admiration for the region’s boxing talent.

His comments were prompted by the host’s inquiry about a cap he wore with the inscription ‘Neho,’ sparking a conversation about his connection to Ghanaian boxing legend Isaac Agbeko.

“I’m a sports enthusiast; football, boxing. You know, I nearly became a boxer… in fact, one of the greatest boxers came from the Volta Region: Willie Klutse and co-sportsmen. So, Volta has had its fair share of very good boxers,” he said.

