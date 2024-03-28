The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Dame has said revealed he applied for a speedy hearing of the injunction application by the South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor against the approval of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.

His comment follows the criticisms by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, in the scheduling of political cases in the Supreme Court.

The NDC accused the judicial service of bias, questioning why the MP’s application filed on March 18th will be heard earlier than that of journalist, Richard Dela Sky filed on March 5, 2024.

But addressing journalists on Wednesday after the Supreme Court dismissed the application, Mr Dame explained the court act and constitution allows that.

He stated he therefore cannot comprehend the criticism against the Supreme Court for hearing this matter quickly.

In his lawsuit against the Speaker of Parliament (1st defendant) and the Attorney General (2nd defendant), Dafeamekpor argued that the President should have sought parliamentary approval before reassigning ministers whose appointments were revoked.

However, the application was deemed frivolous and an abuse of court processes by the apex court.

Despite the absence of Mr Dafeamekpor and his lawyer, the court proceeded with the case and ruled against it.

The five judges who presided over the case were Justice Kingsley Koomson, Justice Mariama Owusu, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo (Presiding), Justice Amadu Tanko, and Justice Yaw Darko Asare.

