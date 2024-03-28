Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, the lawyer for South Dayi Member of Parliament for South Dayi, has said they were not served the hearing notice for the injunction application.

This follows claims by the court bailiff that the plaintiff refused service of the notice.

The MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, had filed a challenge at the Supreme Court against the approval of new ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees.

In the wake of the absence of the MP and his lawyer on Wednesday, the bailiff, Joshua Benning told the Supreme Court that a hearing notice and affidavit in opposition documents which were sent to the law firm were rejected.

This he explained was because “an order had been made by the lawyer Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo not to receive any service.”

But in an interview, Nii Kpakpo said otherwise, stating the substantive court was their focus.

“We didn’t have the benefits of the hearing notice because I never stepped in the office yesterday. The court has gone ahead to decide on our injunction application. The substantive case is still pending and we are waiting for the court to call us and we will go and attend to it.

“Also, we have a mandamus application coming up in the High Court on the 8th in respect of the LGBTQ matter so we have moved on and we are focused on that one while we wait for the substantive case to be called. We have had our day in court. The court has ruled. That is all that you can do as a citizen of the country,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

Meanwhile, the apex court dismissed the application, stating it lacked direct relevance to the current nominees in Parliament, as it mainly concerned reassigned ministers.

