The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has waded into the resignation of Suame Member of Parliament (MP), Osei Kyei-Mnesah-Bonsu as Majority Leader.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) sacrificed its long-serving MP on the altar of expediency.

“I think the party must have sacrificed Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on the altar of expediency, partly because he said he was not returning to Parliament and also because the party needed someone in the saddle who may be promoting the party’s interests.

“Expediency was that, ‘let’s send a certain signal to the electorate out there that we are probably interested in gearing up their support base with new life’ and whatever that means, I don’t know how that goes into winning an election but they are on the ground and so they probably know better,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV.

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, resigned from his position following rife reports about a proposed reshuffle.

Despite his claims that it was voluntary, many believe he was pushed out of his position.

But Mr Cudjoe has said such actions are morally questionable and improper.

“It should have been a much more accommodating experience where the various parties were spoken with and had a conversation on how this could have been done seamlessly without any party taking a lot of pain,” he added.

Meanwhile, Effutu MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markin who was Kyei Mensah’s Deputy has been appointed his successor.

