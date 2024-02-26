President of the Africa Armwrestling Federation, Charles Osei Asibey, has declined an invitation to serve on New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s Manifesto Committee.

Mr Asibey was named to serve on the Youth and Sports sub-committee together with ex=footballer, Asamoah Gyan, among others in the build-up to the December 7 election.

However, Mr Asibey says his decision is to continue being neutral on political grounds and not be affiliated with any party.

He communicated his refusal in a statement released on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

“Mr Osei Asibey, known for his dedication to sports development and advocacy, has decided not to join the campaign sub-committee to maintain his apolitical stance. He believes it’s important to stay neutral and impartial in his current roles within the sporting community.

“In a statement today, Mr Osei Asibey stressed the importance of keeping politics separate from sports, given his leadership positions in Armwrestling at both local, continental and global levels. As President of the Africa Armwrestling Federation and Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation, he’s responsible for promoting fairness and integrity in the sport,” the statement read in parts.

Read the full statement below: