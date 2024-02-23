Retired Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Kwesi Ofori is a member of the Manifesto Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He will contribute his expertise to the security committee, which is led by Edward Asomani.

This appointment was contained in a statement issued on Thursday, February 22, by the Communications Director of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye.

DCOP Ofori retired from the Police Service on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 60. He has garnered a wealth of experience from his 35 years in the Police Service.

Prior to his retirement, he was the Director-General of the Ghana Police’s Public Affairs Directorate, demonstrating a profound understanding of security matters.