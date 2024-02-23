The Eastern region town of Nkawkaw has been thrown into a state of wailing and agony at the burial of the five children who died in school bus accident at Nankyeau.

The deceased were 12-year-old Kwasi Nyarko, Jerome Narmenu, 7; Acher Binney, 4, Asare Joseph, 9 and Gafktsi Marcus, 3.

Families and residents could not hold their tears at joint burial ceremony on Friday February 23 at Nkawkaw.

The situation became emotionally charged during the burial service when authorities of the deceased schools did a roll call to expunge their names from the school register.

This happened while the families members stood behind the coffins of their departed ones and cried bitterly.

Adom News’ Owusu Dwamena, who was at the funeral grounds reports that, a government delegation was in attendance to support the bereaved families.

Background

A Nissan Patrol vehicle, believed to be the official vehicle of the District Chief Executive for Atwima Kwanwoma in the Ashanti region, Prince Karikari, is said to have crashed into the Hyundai minibus with registration GE 2291-10.

According to an eyewitness account, the driver of the bus attempted an unapproved U-turn while driving on the shoulders of the road from the Accra-Kumasi direction at a spot near Nanchia.

In all, five pupils perished.

