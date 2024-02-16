The Municipal Education Director for Kwawu West Municipality, George Yankyera, has visited the families who tragically lost their children in the school bus accident at Nkawkaw Nankyea in the Eastern region.

He extended his condolences and support during this difficult time.

Mr. Yankyera also made visits to the school affected by the accident, as well as to those currently hospitalized.

He said prior to the incident, the Education Directorate had advised the school to replace their bus due to its poor condition, but unfortunately, this advice was not heeded.

A Nissan Patrol vehicle, said to be the official vehicle of the District Chief Executive for Atwima Kwanwoma in the Ashanti region, Prince Karikari, is said to have crashed into the Hyndai mini bus.

Eyewitnesses say the driver of the vehicle attempted an unapproved U-Turn whilst driving on the shoulders of the road from the Accra-Kumasi direction at a spot near Nanchia.

All the victims, including a female teacher identified as Dorcas Dede, died while receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw after being rushed there.

The accident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. at the time the victims, pupils of Ampeah Memorial School and their teachers, numbering about twenty-three, including the driver identified as Agya Ofosu Addo, were returning home after the close of school.

ALSO READ:

4 dead, others injured in gory school bus accident at Nkawkaw

Latest update on Ampeah school bus accident