The roof of the Gomoa Okyereko police station in the Central region has been ripped off, leaving the police officers stranded.

This was as a result of heavy downpour in the municipality.

According to reports, Thursday’s downpour also led to the destruction of all documents, furniture and computers.

Also, the roof of the Kasoa Bulk Distribution office, which was recently commissioned and 20 other houses in Gomoa Ojobi have all been ripped off.

In an interview on Adom News, the Chief of Gomoa Okyereko, Nana Kofi Donkor expressed concern after inspecting the extent of damage.

He appealed to the authorities to as a matter of urgency fix the roof of the Gomoa Okyereko Police station because the officers have helped reduce crime and road accidents in the area.

Meanwhile, the Central East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Owusu Bempah and his team are at the scene to inspect the damage.

