Women in Buem call for peace to enhance development

Women at Bodada in the Buem Jasikan municipality of the Oti Region have urged traditional rulers to bury their hatchet and live peacefully to foster growth in the locality.

According to the women, the recent chieftaincy dispute between the Opamwa clan after the installation and outdooring of Nana Aburam Akpandja V as the Paramount chief for the Buem Traditional Council is retarding development.

Speaking to Adom news, the leader of Advocate of Peace for Buem, Patience Smile said some faceless people who don’t belong to any faction want to instigate confusion in Buem.

She noted that, the people of Buem and Bodada are aware that the chieftaincy issue at stake is at Hohoe High Court and Oti Regional House of Chiefs therefore are ready to accept the verdict from the court and the House of Chiefs for lasting peace, unity and development of Buem.

She warned that, the Women Advocate Group and residents of Bodada would not tolerate any factions, or groups of persons who claim to be the solicitors of Buem Traditional Council at Bodada to breach the peace of the area.

Nana Boatemaa III Ankobeahemaa of Buem Traditional Council also said the recent misunderstanding which is being instigated by some individual chiefs is affecting their developmental needs.

In order not to stroke the fire, the Queen’s mother called on the Municipal Chief Executive, Elizabeth Kessewa Adjonor to advise all parties to act in accordance with directives of the court.

Nana Boatemaa also appealed to the Opamwa clan, chiefs, elders, and the good people of Buem to bury their hatchet so that they can all live peaceably together in unity as enshrined in the symbol of authority of Buem Traditional Council bunch of brooms tied together.

