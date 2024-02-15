Members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) in the Northern Region are set to embark on a strike following an assault on a member, Suleman Yakubu Tikumah, the Regional Environmental Health Officer at the Tamale Regional Coordinating Council.

They accused the Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, Sule Salifu for assaulting their member which has sparked outrage among CLOGSAG members.

The Regional Minister was said to have intervened and the MCE was asked to write an apology and settle all damages.

But the MCE has failed to do so – which CLOGSAG said is an indication that, the Tamale MCE has not regretted his actions.

Based on this backdrop, CLOGSAG has urged its members to embark on a sit-down strike for their own safety.

Effective Monday, February 19, 2024, all CLOGSAG members at the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly and the Northern Regional Coordinating Council are urged to stay at home until further notice.

The sit-down strike serves as a protest against the assault and the failure of the Metropolitan Chief Executive to adhere to the agreements made to address the issue. CLOGSAG members demand justice and accountability for the assault on their colleague.