Management at the 37 Military Hospital are seeking public assistance to locate the families of two accident victims on admission at the facility.

The first patient, identified as Unkown Sunday, according to the hospital, was knocked down by a vehicle and cannot talk or walk.

“He was taken to the Trauma Surgical Emergency Unit on Sunday, April 25, 2021, and later referred to the Neurology ward,” the hospital said in a statement.

The second patient, believed to be a Nigerian, identified as Kingsley Ige, was also involved in a car accident.

One of the patients

The statement added he was brought to the Trauma Surgical and Emergency Unit on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, but also currently on admission at the Neurology ward.

Although Mr Ige can speak and walk, he is said to have lost total memory.

“Anyone with information on them should kindly contact the administration officer, Lt. Col Mintah on 0275177709 or the Chief Ward Master of the Neuro Ward, CPOI Beelber on 0269360272,” the statement further appealed.