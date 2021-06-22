Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has cut the sod for the construction of a cardiothoracic centre at the 37 Military Hospital.

The facility, which will be a three-storey 80-bed-capacity with state-of-the-art equipment, is said to have been proposed to Mr Agyapong when he donated Personal Protective Equipment to the hospital sometime ago.

It will have three operating theatres, ultra-modern reception, laboratory, pharmacy and x-ray department, Dialysis unit, Robotic centre, VVIP clinic, a training centre, executive clinic, among others.

Speaking during a short ceremony at the 37 Military Hospital on Tuesday, the lawmaker noted he chose the facility because it has always been a desire to support them.

“I have always had the burning desire to contribute significantly to your capacity to deliver coupled with my close association with some of the staff and my admiration for your service delivery to all and sundry for the years.

“I recognise your dedication to duty when you become the first point of call during disasters,” he said.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, on his part, extended the service’s appreciation to the lawmaker.

To him, the completion of the project will be an honour and previllige for the hospital to host a centre that will be second to the national Cardio-centre but in terms of equipment, it will be first in the country.

“Your kind gesture has fully demonstrated your unflinching love and support to develop healthcare delivery in Ghana. We are grateful you chose our facility for this project and it is our prayer that your exemplary life is emulated by well-meaning Ghanaians,” he lauded.

Meanwhile, Mr Agyapong, who urged the contractor to be professional and timely with the project expected to be completed within a year, presented a cheque for work to start.

