A photo of musician Fantana and her mum, Jomoro Member of Parliament (MP), Doris Affo Toffey with Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has popped up and Ghanaians can’t keep calm.

The photo was taken when mother and daughter paid a courtesy call on the North Tongu MP as part of the 2021 Fathers’ Day celebration on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

In the photo, Madam Toffey was spotted in African print dress and her colleague MP in Kaftan while Fantana wore top and jeans.

Posing for the camera, Mr Ablakwa was sandwiched between mother and daughter as they beam with smiles.

The former Deputy Education Minister, took to his social media pages to post the photo as he pens a lovely message to eulogise the duo.

He wrote: It was an honour for my colleague MP, Hon. Dorcas Toffey of Jomoro to pay me a surprise visit with her super talented daughter—the ever radiant Fantana.

ALSO READ:

I have deep admiration for Fantana’s belief in Africa despite being born in the US & for her remarkable courage. Go for Gold.

His post has generated mixed reactions coupled with goodwill messages from fans and followers.

Photo below: