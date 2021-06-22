Omar Sterling of music duo R2Bees, formerly called Paedae, has opened up on the death of his cousin in his new album dubbed Same Earth Different Worlds.

In his Bayla Boys Company song, the Tema-based rapper said when he was around the age of 10, he lost his little cousin who was also the sister of his Mugeez partner.

Talking about her demise, Omar Sterling said he didn’t believe she died a natural death because it was so intentional, adding that, it was no accident.

MORE:

At the age of nine, maybe I was 10… something happened in my life I couldn’t understand… My lil cousin died that was Mugeez’s sister…I asked God why it had to be her… It was so intentional it was no accident…

Can’t you see my neighbourhood where killers’ represent…? Couldn’t you take anyone of these ni**as for yourself if life is what you said it meant? He shared the story further on the song.

Listen to the song below: