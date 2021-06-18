Three men, who were seen flaunting guns in a viral social media video, have been arrested by police in Kumasi.

Police say the three, all siblings and identified as Rev Alfred Dakora, 43; Emmanuel Dakora, 26, and Richard Sulemana, 28, were picked up at Gausu in Obuasi.

A fourth person is being sought.

Police retrieved a pump action gun and five spent cartridges from those arrested.

The police are yet to identify the location where they were seen brandishing pump action gun and pistols.

Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP David Agyemang Adjem, told the media that police are yet to charge them though statements have been taken from the suspects.

He appealed to the public to provide information, especially those who might have fallen victim to any nefarious activity involving the siblings.