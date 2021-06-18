Notable brand influencer, James Brown, has narrated his short trip to Heaven shortly after being down with illness.

According to the crossdresser, during his illness and absence on social media, he entered into a trance and appeared in Heaven.

Though he did not disclose any notable event in the celestial place, Mr Brown claimed he saw two stages of hell; the real hell and hellfire.

He said his trip to Heaven proves God loves him, and as such, he has turned a new leaf.

Mr Brown further added that he has forgiven everyone he had a brawl with and said he has given his life to Christ.

