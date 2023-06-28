Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong has expressed her enduring affection for the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

Though 14 years have passed since his untimely demise, the renowned actress and model revealed that her love for the music icon remains steadfast, expressing a deep longing to meet him in heaven when her time comes.

Known for her captivating presence and controversial personality, Moesha Boduong took to social media to openly declare her profound admiration for Michael Jackson.

In a post that resonated with her followers, she shared her heartfelt sentiments:

“Despite his passing 14 years ago, his love is still deeply felt. I hold so much love for him, and my ultimate wish is to meet him in heaven when I depart,” expressed Boduong with great passion.

The post quickly gained widespread attention, with fans showing their support and sharing their own cherished memories of the legendary entertainer.

However, some individuals expressed disgust at Moesha’s statement, questioning whether her lifestyle would ever lead her to the “place of bliss.”

