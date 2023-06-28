Black Meteors head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, believes his outfit gave too much respect to Morocco.

Ghana suffered a 5-1 defeat against the host country on Tuesday night in their second Group A game.

At the post-match conference, Tanko says his outfit’s heavy defeat is as a result of too much respect being given to the opponent.

“I mean the bad performance of us as I said earlier. I think we gave them a lot of respect.

“It’s not an excuse but we had a day rest and Morocco two and you could see also from the game against Guinea and Congo how the scoreline was because Congo also had a day rest.

“We still have a chance in this tournament, we still have the last game so we are going to prepare for that,” he added.

Ghana must now win at all costs against Guinea to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Failure to beat Guinea will mean the Black Meteors will exit the U23 AFCON at the Group Stage, missing out on qualification for the Olympic Games in the process.

The game between Ghana and Guinea is scheduled to be played on Friday, June 30.

READ ALSO