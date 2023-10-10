Ibrahim Tanko, head coach of Accra Lions believes a draw would have been a fair result against Asante Kotoko.

His comments come after his side’s 1-0 defeat to Kotoko in the final game of the matchday four fixtures at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Kalo Ouattara’s lone goal late in the second half sealed the win for the Porcupine Warriors to secure their first win of the campaign.

Speaking after the game, coach Ibrahim Tanko said it was painful his team lost.

He said after a good performance from Accra Lions, it would have been fair if the game ended in a draw.

“It’s a very painful defeat. I mean lack of concentration. I think a draw could have been a better or a fair result based on how the two teams played but this is football, one lack of concentration cause you three points. It’s painful,” Coach Ibrahim Tanko bemoaned.

Accra Lions will face Great Olympics in the matchday five games this weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium.

READ ALSO