Kumasi Asante Kotoko has recorded its first win of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

In the final game of the matchday four games, the Reds were hosted at the Accra Sports Stadium by Accra Lions on Monday afternoon.

Kalo Ouattara scored late as the Porcupine Warriors recorded their first win of the season.

FT

Lions 0-1 #AKSC pic.twitter.com/tc8BQXzD6k — Asante Kotoko SC – 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) October 9, 2023

Head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum had endured a run of two draws and a defeat in their first three matches prior to today’s match.

Asante Kotoko were winless after three games into the ongoing season.

The win means Kotoko are now 10th with 5 points while Lions are 8th with 5 points.

Asante Kotoko will next face Aduana FC on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi while Accra Lions will play as guests to Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium all in the matchday five games this weekend.