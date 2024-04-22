Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, issued a heartfelt apology to the club’s fans following a series of disappointing performances.

The Reds secured a victory over FC Samartex during Matchday 27 at the Baba Yara Stadium, with Enock Morrison converting a penalty kick.

Before this win, Asante Kotoko had endured a seven-game winless streak.

Expressing remorse, Ogum acknowledged the fans’ frustrations and urged them to continue supporting the team through thick and thin.

“I apologize for the pain we’ve caused and for letting you down, but you are also the ones who can lift us up,” he said.

“On behalf of the coaching staff, players, and management, I thank you. Your support means everything to us,” he added.

Despite ongoing pressure on the technical team, the struggling Kumasi-based side has now moved 5 points clear of the relegation zone.

Asante Kotoko is now preparing to face defending champions Medeama in their upcoming Matchday 28 fixture at Akoon Park this weekend.

