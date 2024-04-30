Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, credits the club’s recent turnaround to their visit to the Manhyia Palace.

The Porcupine Warriors have experienced a notable upswing, clinching four points in their last two matches.

This marks a significant improvement from their previous seven games, where they only managed to secure a single point.

In response to a series of disappointing performances in the second round of the season, the playing body and the management were invited to the Manhyia Palace by the club owner, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II.

Narteh Ogum emphasizes the significance of this visit, describing it as a timely intervention that has played a crucial role in changing their fortunes.

“No one in this world will meet the King and the King will talk to him and he will disobey the King, so I think it is good we went to Manhyia to listen to some pieces of advice from the King, from the owner, from the landlord so I think it is good and I think it is doing the trick for,” Narteh Ogum said after holding Medeama SC to a 1-1 draw game over the weekend.

Expressing gratitude, he added, “We want to thank the King for his timely intervention, we are grateful to him and to the supporters and Asanteman and if this support continues, I think the face of the team will change.”

The Reds are now gearing up to host Legon Cities in their matchday 29 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium this upcoming weekend.

