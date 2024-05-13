General Manager of FC Samartex, Edmund Ackah, has accused certain individuals of plotting to sabotage their Ghana Premier League title bid.

The team currently leads the league table with 52 points from 29 games.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Ackah claimed people are resorting to underhanded dealings to thwart Samartex’s chances of winning the league with only five matches remaining in the season.

“Some individuals believe they can manipulate the outcome of matches and use dark arts to prevent Samartex from winning the league. I consider these individuals lacking in intelligence. Let them know that I, Edmund Ackah, am in charge of Samartex, and I’m too smart and intelligent for those who think they can outsmart us and snatch the league title” he warned.

FC Samartex is set to play Bofoakwa Tano in their next match at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex on Friday, May 17.

They hope to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 GMT.