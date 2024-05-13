Black Starlets coach, Laryea Kingston, is eagerly anticipating the start of the 2024 WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament.

The upcoming tournament serves as a crucial step towards qualification for the U-17 AFCON, where teams compete for FIFA U-17 World Cup spots.

Scheduled to take place in Ghana from May 15, the tournament will feature Ghana’s U-17 team, drawn in Group A, squaring off against neighbouring Côte d’Ivoire in their opening match, followed by a clash with Benin.

Ahead of the tournament, Kingston is filled with confidence and excitement.

“I think the players are at a good level now, and all they need is motivation ahead of the tournament,” he expressed to Joy Sports.

“We’ve played 14 games, scored 46 times and conceded just 12. We’ve been beaten just once, by Russia, so I believe in the boys and I can’t wait for the competition to start,” he added.

Having been part of Ghana’s U-17 team that reached the World Cup final against Brazil in 1997, Kingston aims to replicate that success with the current group of players.