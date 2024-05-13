A motor rider and his pillion have met their untimely death after a tipper truck transporting sand run over them.

The accident occurred on Saturday, around 7:am on the Akotoe to Asesewa road in the Upper Manya Krobo District in the Eastern Region.

The motor rider reportedly lost control and went under the truck in an attempt to overtake it, resulting in the instant death of the rider.

The District National Disaster Management Organisation (NaDMO) Director, Samuel Akor Odehi confirmed the incident to Accra-based Starr FM.

He said the pillion was rushed to Asesewa Hospital but also passed on around midday the same day.

ALSO READ: