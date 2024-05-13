A newly commissioned Integrated Recycling and Composting Plant by the Jospong Group of Companies in Akrofu in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region is expected to curb environmental degradation and mitigate climate change.

The facility, which has a capacity of processing over 600 tonnes of plastic, rubber, electronic and scrub, paper and tyre would offer over 1,000 jobs for locals.

The Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong said 8 municipalities and districts namely; Ho, South Dayi, Ho West, Adaklu, Agortime Ziope, Central Tongu, Afadjato South and North Dayi Districts will benefit from the project.

He said that the facility equipped with cutting-edge technology and a highly skilled team of experts would maximize resource recovery, reduce waste, and promote a circular economy that would serve as a resource center for tertiary institutions for practical purposes.

He further indicated that the recycling plant would promote eco-tourism and help imbibe in citizens the habit of waste segregation, which is one surest way of cleaning the country of filth.

“According to the Ministry of Lands, the ecotourism sector contributed 5.5% to the GDP in 2020. Our facility is strategically positioned in the environment sector to enhance this contribution by opening it up to children to learn segregation at source, professional bodies, both public and private organizations within the enclave and beyond”, he added.

Dr Siaw said that the recycling plant would help Ghana benefit from Carbon credits.

“This ground-breaking project is projected to prevent emissions equivalent to a staggering 1.56 million metric tons of CO2 with expected carbon returns exceeding $20,000,000 by the year 2030.

One of our flagship projects, the Ho IRECOP facility, stands as a testament to our commitment. Annually diverting 105,600 tons of municipal solid waste from landfills, it generates a minimum carbon revenue of $715,000 showcasing the financial viability of sustainable practices”, he said.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa congratulated the management of Jospong Group of Companies on the great stride, and promised his administration’s support to the success of the initiative.

He outlined energy conservation, employment opportunities, environmental protection, education, and awareness as major benefits of the recycling plant.

“The facility promotes environmental education and awareness, empowering individuals and organisations to make informed choices about waste management and recycling”, he said.

The President’s representative at the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Lydia Seyram Alhassan said the establishment of the plant was a result of a partnership between her Ministry and the Jospong Group of Companies to promote solid waste management and protect the environment.

She said the facility is one of 16 established across the country, urging stakeholders to collaborate with the management to plan sustainable waste management resource strategies.

She added that, the end product of the facility which includes organics, plastic, paper, and glass among others would be used for agricultural purposes, feed manufacturing industry, and exported.

Madam Alhassan urged government appointees to support the President’s vision of making Ghana a clean country by engaging in proper waste management practices to rid the country of filth and ensure drains are not choked to prevent flooding.

