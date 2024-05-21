The India High Commissioner to Ghana, Manish Gupta has paid a courtesy call to the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations between India and Ghana, with a particular focus on the Volta Region.

During the meeting, Mr. Gupta expressed his admiration for the Volta Region’s lush, green landscape and serene environment.

He praised the region’s natural beauty and topography, noting that these attributes make it an attractive destination for potential business ventures.

“India is ready to engage in businesses that will benefit not only the Volta Region but the entire country,” he stated.

Mr. Gupta outlined his plans to visit various interesting places in the region to help him and his entourage familiarise themselves with the region’s attractions and explore opportunities for development projects.

“We are excited about the many potentials the Volta Region holds and look forward to leveraging these to the benefit of the region,” he said.

The High Commissioner highlighted his enthusiasm for the prospects in the region and noted the significant potential for development with the support of the Indian government.

He also mentioned plans to meet with Indian businessmen and women currently operating in the Volta Region. These entrepreneurs have been instrumental in creating job opportunities for the local populace, and Mr. Gupta aims to support and expand their efforts.

In response, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa expressed his excitement about the High Commissioner’s visit and committed to ensuring that it yields fruitful outcomes.

He emphasized the importance of the bilateral talks and assured that the regional government would do everything possible to make the collaboration beneficial for both countries.

“We are committed to making sure that the bilateral talks between our countries, especially concerning the Volta Region, are fruitful and beneficial,” Dr. Letsa promised.

This visit marks a significant step in enhancing the relationship between India and Ghana, with a particular emphasis on regional development and cooperation. Both leaders are optimistic about the future prospects and the potential for meaningful collaboration.

The High Commissioner’s visit underscores the importance of regional partnerships in fostering economic growth and development, and it is expected to open new avenues for investment and cooperation between India and the Volta Region.

READ ALSO: