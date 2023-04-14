Two persons have met their untimely death after a motorbike they were riding crashed with a KIA Rhino truck with registration number AW 6421-11.

The unfortunate incident occurred at Adinkra on the Obuasi-Dunkwa road in the Ashanti region.

The deceased have been identified as the rider, Kwasi Ofori aged 46 and three-year-old Maa Akua.

Information gathered by Adom News indicates that, the KIA Rhino driver from Dunkwa lost control after one of its front tyres burst.

It then crashed into the motorbike which was coming from the opposite direction.

The motorbike with registration Number M-14-AS 216 reportedly had four persons on it including the two deceased.

The two others; 23-year-old Abigail Boateng and 22-year-old Lydia Boateng who sustained various degrees of injuries are on admission at the Obuasi Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, bodies of the deceased have also been deposited at the same hospital morgue.