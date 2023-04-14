A pregnant woman reportedly collapsed after her two-year-old son drowned in a manhole.

The incident occurred on Friday at Kasoa Asempa Down in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central region.

According to reports, the nine-month-old pregnant woman collapsed after Police officers and NADMO officials retrieved the lifeless body of her son identified as Lawoe Sejafa.

Narrating the incident, the Asempa Down Zonal NADMO Coordinator, Christopher Appiah said the toddler was playing on the compound when the unfortunate incident happened.

Mr Appiah said a tenant who is a pastor constructed the manhole but left it uncovered.

Auntie of the deceased, Happy Sejafa who spoke to Adom News said her sister is responding to treatment at Kasoa Polyclinic.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at St Gregory Hospital morgue for autopsy.