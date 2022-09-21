A six-year-old class one pupil has drowned in an uncovered manhole in the Nkwanta south municipality of the Oti Region.

The deceased, identified as Nana Yaa, is said to be a pupil of the Adom Model School.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday following a heavy downpour in the area.

Witnesses told Adom News she drowned in the manhole being constructed by the Church of Pentecost, New Jerusalem Assembly while the church was in session.

Her body was retrieved from the manhole and was rushed to the hospital but Nana Yaa was pronounced dead.

The Nkwanta police have taken up the issue with the body deposited at the Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital morgue pending investigation.

Her father, Baba Bilaba, has called on the police to thoroughly investigate the matter for the culprits to face the law.

He bemoaned several calls by residents for the manhole to be covered to prevent any tragic incident fell on deaf ears.

Play the video above: