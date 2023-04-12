3 dead in Kumasi-Techiman highway accident

Three persons have died in an accident on the Kumasi-Techiman road in the Ashanti Region.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning when a BMW saloon car with registration number GR 6211 -V heading towards Techiman collided with a tipper truck from Sunyani at Nkenkaasu.

According to eyewitnesses, the tipper truck veered off its lane and crashed into the BMW.

The driver and two others in the BMW saloon car died on the spot while the tipper truck driver sustained severe injuries.

The Ghana National Fire Service officers rushed to the scene to help with extrication to allow the free flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, Police at Akumadan has confirmed three deaths.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Nkenkaasu Government Hospital morgue, awaiting autopsy.