The Black Meteors of Ghana endured a demoralizing defeat as they were crushed 5-1 by Morocco in their second group match at the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana’s performance got off to a disastrous start, conceding two goals within the opening 14 minutes of the game.

In the sixth minute, their defense faltered when the host nation was awarded a corner kick, allowing Abdessamad Ezzalzouli to set up Amir Richardson for the first goal of the match.

Ismael Salibari extended Morocco’s lead in the 14th minute, capitalizing on a disorganized Ghanaian defense and lofting the ball over Danland Ibrahim after a pass exchange with Yanis Begraoui.

Begraoui then sealed a well-executed team goal in the 29th minute, making it 3-0 and putting the game out of reach for Ghana.

However, Ibrahim Tanko’s side managed to pull one back through Salim Adams, who found the net from the rebound after Abdul Fatawu Issahaku’s initial shot was blocked.

Shortly after, Adams had a potential goal disallowed as the ball was deemed to have gone out of play.

The halftime interval provided Ghana an opportunity to regroup, but their hopes were dashed immediately after the break when Ezzalzouli capitalized on a failed clearance by Terry Yegbe to score Morocco’s fourth goal.

The lead was swiftly extended as Morocco capitalized on a failed corner kick attempt by Ghana, launching a swift counter-attack that led to Begraoui scoring his second goal of the night, making it 5-1.

In the closing moments of the game, Zubairu Ibrahim had a chance to narrow the deficit to 5-2 after being set up by Ernest Nuamah, but his effort struck the far post.

Morocco had a sixth goal disallowed for offside in additional time, concluding the match with a resounding 5-1 victory.

With this defeat, the Black Meteors have dropped to third place in Group A after playing two matches.

Their upcoming game against Guinea will be a must-win situation, as anything less would result in their elimination from the competition and the end of their aspirations to secure a spot at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.