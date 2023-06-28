Renowned Ghanaian-Australian worshipper, Andy Feni, is poised to captivate audiences with his highly anticipated debut music single, “Yahweh,” slated for release on the 7th of July.



Embracing the fusion of unwavering faith and artistic brilliance, the gifted songwriter Kobby Mantey has joined forces with Andy Feni, guided by the Holy Spirit, to co-create the awe-inspiring anthem, “Yahweh.”



Born out of personal grief and challenging circumstances, this powerful melody serves as an anthem of solace and praise in the face of adversity. Following the heartbreaking demise of his parents, Andy sought solace in prayer, where he received the divine gift of the chorus for “Yahweh.” This heartfelt creation not only reflects his journey of healing and restoration but also stands as a testament to the transformative power of faith.



Andy Feni is a dedicated musician, songwriter, and devout Christian, known for his passion to bring souls to Christ. Born to the late Pastor Joseph Tetteh Feni and Mrs. Adelaide Yaa KumiwaaFeni, he is the third child among six siblings.



With a musical journey spanning over two decades, Andy’s love for music began as a member of the youth choir at the Church of Pentecost Madina Central Assembly. He honed his skills playing the bass guitar and gradually gained recognition as a talented musician. Andy’s heartfelt performances led him to minister on various church platforms, eventually assuming the role of head of music in Australia for several years. Presently, he serves as the District Music Leader at the Church of Pentecost Sydney Central Worship Centre.



Andy’s commitment to his faith extends beyond his musical talents. He is an esteemed Elder of the Church of Pentecost and also the founder of Transformer Incorporated, Australia—a youth advocacy group dedicated to empowering young individuals.



Alongside his successful career in telecommunications, Andy remains a worshipper filled with the Holy Spirit, displaying an unwavering passion for God and the youth. He is happily married to Bridget Feni and they are blessed with three children.



“Yahweh,” a highly anticipated release, is scheduled for Friday, July 7th, and will be available on all major online platforms. The song is intended to uplift and inspire listeners, evoking a strong desire to worship God. As you meditate on its message, it will transport you into a deep state of worship, empowering you to receive your own miracle.



Follow Andy Feni on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok; @AndyFeniMusic and make sure to mark your calendars to check out the song on all digital stores.