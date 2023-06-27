The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has seemingly accepted defeat in the recently concluded Assin North bye-election by-election even before the official results were announced by the Electoral Commission.

Eric Ntori, the party’s Director of IT, informed JoyNews that their plans did not unfold as expected. However, he expressed hope for favourable news as the Electoral Commission delivers the certified results.

Ntori stated to JoyNews’ Ohemeng Tawiah, “It didn’t go well for us, but it doesn’t mean that we’ve lost it all.”

He affirmed that their side exerted their best efforts and intends to regroup, prepare anew, and strive to recapture the seat in 2024.

He further remarked, “Fortunately for us, the good people of Assin North were willing to support our cause and ensure that we collectively rectify the injustice that has been committed.”

Ahead of this admission, Bede Ziedeng, a prominent member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), expressed confidence in James Gyakye Quayson’s victory. Ziedeng confidently stated, “We have won the election by a landslide because our internally collated figures indicate that we are in the range of 17,000, while the NPP struggles with 11,000. The gap is substantial, wider than what we experienced in the general election.”

So far, provisional indicated a widening victory margin in favor of the NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson, diminishing the chances of the NPP’s Charles Opoku.

Overall, the electoral process was relatively peaceful, with only isolated incidents reported since the polls opened at 7 am.

