The police have confirmed that no individuals or vehicles were shot at during the conclusion of the by-election in the Assin North constituency.

However, they have acknowledged that an individual allegedly fired a warning shot.

Providing an update on the situation in Assin North, the police also acknowledged the occurrence of isolated incidents of violence during the voting process on Tuesday, June 27.

“Investigations are underway regarding all reported incidents, and the police have apprehended several suspects who are currently in custody, aiding our ongoing investigation,” stated the police in their update on Tuesday.

Assuring the public, the police mentioned that additional personnel have been deployed across the constituency “to ensure the maintenance of security, law, and order for the remaining duration of the election and beyond.”

“We urge all stakeholders to strengthen their commitment in collaborating with the police to ensure a peaceful election, particularly as the exercise approaches its conclusion,” the statement added.

The sorting of ballots before the commencement of the counting process is currently in progress.

Below is the press release issued by the police:

Voting within the Assin North Constituency commenced this morning and progressed as expected in all polling stations across the Constituency.

The Police, however, recorded pockets of incidents, including an alleged incident of an individual shooting into the air. We wish to state that no person or vehicle has been shot at within the constituency. All the recorded incidents are being investigated and Police have also arrested some suspects who are in custody assisting our investigation.

Adequate Police personnel have been deployed throughout the constituency to ensure security, law and order for the remaining period of the election and beyond.

We would like to urge all stakeholders to redouble their commitment to work with the Police to ensure a peaceful election especially as the exercise draws to a close.