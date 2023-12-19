Accra Lions head coach, Ibrahim Tanko has praised his side for their hard-fought win against Nsoatreman FC.

In the final game of the matchday 15 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League games, the Accra-based side hosted Nsoatreman at the WAFA Park on Monday afternoon,

However, the visitors shot into the lead, one minute into the clash through Kwabena Meider as they went to the recess with the advantage.

Putting up a stellar performance, Accra Lions came from behind to snatch victory over their opponent. Mohammed Yahaya bagged a fantastic brace to inspire his side to secure victory.

“It was a game of two halves and we slept in the first half and woke up in the second half. We spoke with the players during recess because you cannot play at home and then after 30 seconds you are chasing 1-0, that makes it very difficult,” he told StarTimes.

“In the second half, I mean we deserve to win, we have to score more goals, we had chances but I think at the end three points is good for us,” he added.

Accra Lions are 9th on the pile with 19 points and will face Dreams FC in the matchday 16 games at the Theatre of Dreams.

READ ALSO