Interim Hearts of Oak coach, Abdul Rahim Bashiru, has expressed his frustrations following his side’s draw against Nations FC.

The Phobians who were hoping to record their first win under Bashiru were hosted at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon against the Premier League debutant in the matchday 15 games.

Despite taking an early lead, the Phobians played to a 1-1 draw against Nations FC.

In a post-game interview on StarTimes, Bashiru expressed dissatisfaction with his players’ performance, citing perceived pressure and defensive weaknesses.

“Another blunder from the goalkeeper and also we didn’t defend well just like the last game against Kotoko. That’s the problem we’ve been facing but we will go back and do the homework as well” he stated.

“In the first half no, but the team gave what I was expecting in the second half. There was so much pressure on my boys but I told them to stay calm. It’s like there was so much pressure on them and we didn’t defend aggressively as well,” Bashiru added.

The draw leaves Hearts of Oak at the 9th position on the league log with 17 points and will come up against regional rivals, Great Olympics in the ‘Ga-Mantse’ derby on Friday, December 22, 2023, at the Baba Yara Stadium.

