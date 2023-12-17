The matchday 15 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with surprising results with a game left to be played on Monday.

On Friday at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa, Aduana FC recorded a 1-0 win over Bechem United.

Bright Adjei’s lone goal in the 17th minute was enough for the home side to grab the three points.

On Saturday at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, Nations FC fought back to record a 1-1 draw against Hearts of Oak.

Promising forward, Hamza Issah broke the deadlock for the Phobians in the 8th minute.

However, in the 94th minute, Richard Danso scored for the home side, leaving Hearts of Oak frustrated as they still search for their first win under interim coach Abdul Bashiru.

On the Sunday games, Great Olympics at the Baba Yara Stadium were held to a goalless game against Asante Kotoko.

At DUN’s Park, Bibiani Gold Stars recorded their first win under new head coach, Frimpong Manso by beating FC Samartex 3-0.

Alex Aso grabbed a brace in the 18th and 68th minute before Prince Kwabena Owusu wrapped up the win in the 80th minute.

Bofoakwa Tano at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex suffered a 1-0 defeat against Legon Cities.

Suraje Yusif Kamal’s lone goal in the 31st minute was enough for The Royals to secure all the points.

On Monday at the WAFA Park in Sogakope, Accra Lions will host Nsoatreman FC. Kick-off is scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Meanwhile, Heart of Lions v Medeama SC and Karela United v Dreams FC games have been postponed due to Medeama and Dreams’ participation in the CAF inter-club competitions.

Aduana FC, FC Samartex, Berekum Chelsea and Nations FC sit in the top four. Dreams FC, Real Tamale United and Heart of Lions sit in the relegation zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Aduana FC 1-0 Bechem United

Nations FC 1-1 Hearts of Oak

Great Olympics 0-0 Asante Kotoko SC

Bibiani Golds Sars 3-0 Samartex FC

Real Tamale United 0-1 Berekum Chelsea

Bofoakwa Tano 0-1 Legon Cities

Accra Lions v Nsoatreman FC (MONDAY)

Heart of Lions v Medeama SC (POSTPONED)

Karela United v Dreams FC (POSTPONED)