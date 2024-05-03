The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled the official dates for the 2024/2025 Premier League season.

As per the announcement from the nation’s football governing body, the upcoming season is set to begin on September 6, 2024.

This kick-off date comes 82 days after the conclusion of the 2023/24 Premier League season on June 16, 2024.

Scheduled across all nine Premier League centres, the inaugural matches will start from Friday, September 6, 2024, to Monday, September 9, 2024.

The release of this calendar aligns with the ratified plan for the 2024/25 football season, approved by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

This schedule adheres to prior commitments made to clubs, maintaining consistency with the GFA’s planned kick-off month. Notably, the current football season (2022/24) commenced during the weekend of Friday, September 13 to Monday, September 18, 2023.

The early announcement of the league’s start date aims to provide clubs, players, and all stakeholders with ample time to prepare for what promises to be an exhilarating and action-packed season.