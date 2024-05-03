Dext Technology Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to train basic schoolteachers on STEM.

The district-based training which will be in partnership with the Ghana Education Service will serve head teachers and science facilitators of both private and public schools.

Dext Technology Limited is a company that designs, develops, manufactures and sells tools for effective teaching and learning science technology engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The CEO of Dext Technology, Charles Antipem Ofori believes the partnership reinforces the need to prepare the younger generation with the right training.

“We look forward to ensuring that STEM teachers are equipped with the necessary skills and training to make them effective in the teaching of STEM subjects,” he said.

Already, Dext Technology has been sponsoring the Junior Science and Maths Quiz competition.

This partnership will allow KNUST to adopt the Dext Science Set, a portable toolbox that contains materials for basic science experiments and activities for training the beneficiary schools and personnel.

“We believe so much in constructive partnerships. Whenever we want to find solutions to certain problems, we look around to see those we can partner to tackle these challenges.

“As the leading science and technology institution, we’re very much aware of the responsibility on our shoulders to solve societal needs,” KNUST vice-chancellor, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson said.