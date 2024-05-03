Blogger Sika Official has broken his silence regarding the recent alleged stabbing incident that took place in the early hours of May 2, 2024, following an altercation outside a pub in Osu.

In his statement, Sika Official provided a detailed account of the events that transpired, explaining that the altercation initially began when Dancegod Llyod’s DWP co-founder, Quables, confronted his manager, Eli, over some comments he made online.

According to Sika Official, tensions escalated, leading to a physical confrontation.

In a bid to intervene, he recounted being pushed and attacked, with another individual identified as Curtis pulling out a knife in an attempt to harm him.

As a result of the altercation, Sika Official sustained a significant cut on his rib and was subsequently rushed to the Legon hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, Sika Official reported the case to the Osu Police Station, where all parties involved were invited for interrogation.

Sika Official revealed Curtis admitted to wielding a sharp object and attempting to him, even resorting to damaging the car he was in.

Reports were that the attack was orchestrated by Quables, but Sika, in his statement clarified that Quables was not even present during the physical altercation.

However, Quables admitted to triggering the altercation and has since rendered an unqualified apology.

The case has been solved amicably.

Sika Official expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and concern from well-wishers and reassured them that he is currently recuperating from the incident