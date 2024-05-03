The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has unveiled employment opportunities for newly qualified medical doctors and dentists who chose to work in its health facilities during the recent portal posting exercise.

A total of 204 vacancies are available for doctors, with an additional 25 vacancies for dentists across all regions.

Greater Accra Region is offering 25 slots for doctors and no vacancies for dentists.

In contrast, the Ashanti Region boasts the highest number of vacancies, with 30 slots for doctors and 5 slots for dentists.

Other regions such as Bono, Bono East, Northern, Upper East, Upper West, and Volta have 10 slots each for doctors.

Meanwhile, regions like Ahafo, North East, and Oti offer 8 slots each for doctors.

Savanna and Western North Regions have 9 slots each for doctors, while the Central and Eastern Regions provide 17 and 15 slots for doctors, respectively.

However, Greater Accra, Ahafo, Bono East, North East, Oti, Savanna, Western and Western North Region have no slot for dentists.

Interested Medical Officers are encouraged to visit any region of their choice with available vacancies.

They must submit the required documents, including a certificate of permanent registration from the Medical and Dental Council for placement.

The application deadline is set for Friday, May 31, 2024.

This initiative by the Ghana Health Service aims to address staffing needs in healthcare facilities across the country and improve access to quality healthcare services for all citizens