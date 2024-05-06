Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, expressed gratitude to supporters following their victory over Legon Cities on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors secured a 2-0 win against the Royals in their Matchday 29 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Goals from Steven Mukwala and Nurudeen Mohammed sealed the win for the Reds, extending their unbeaten streak.

Dr. Ogum praised the fans for their positive energy, noting that their encouragement during the game was instrumental.

He appreciated the absence of criticism when mistakes were made, emphasizing that such support boosts the team’s confidence.

“Today, they came, they sang, they supported us. I didn’t see any negativity when errors were made, which is great because criticism can make players tense,” he stated after the match.

He urged the fans to maintain this spirit for the remaining five games, expressing confidence that it would help the team turn things around.

Asante Kotoko, who now sits 10th on the Premier League log with 40 points is set to face Berekum Chelsea in their Matchday 30 fixture at the Golden City Park next weekend.