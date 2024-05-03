Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Dan Quaye, has issued a warning to the current squad about the potential consequences of relegation for the club.

Quaye’s remarks came after Hearts of Oak suffered a 1-0 defeat to Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday. The defeat means the team has only managed one win in their last five games.

“A curse may befall the players if they persist with their negligent conduct and cause Hearts of Oak to be relegated, a situation we have never faced during our time,” Dan Quaye told Akoma FM.

“These players have tarnished the club’s previously successful records, and it’s imperative they rectify this. Conversely, we, the Ga and Ashanti people, will not shy away from cursing them if they lead us to relegation.

“It’s essential for them to take their responsibilities seriously, as their performance directly correlates with our current predicament. Just as Santos, a historic Brazilian city, has faced relegation, so too could my beloved club,” Quaye concluded.

Hearts of Oak currently sits 12th on the Premier League table with 35 points.

The Phobians will face Berekum Chelsea in their matchday 29 fixture at the Golden City Park on Wednesday.