Former Gender Minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba is seeking to empower Persons with Disability (PwDs) to ensure they contribute their quota to national development.

Through her Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation, Madam Otiko brought together PwDs from across the country at the Ability Fair to showcase their talents and products to the rest of the world.

At a time when most persons with disability have resorted to begging, these participants at the Ability Fair are making the most of the opportunity presented by them by Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation to better their lot.

Executive Director, Otiko Afisa Djaba said their aim is to get PwDs off the streets.

“We want to stop the phenomenon where PwDs beg on the streets. We want them to have a life of their own. We’re grateful to the Ghana Tourism Authority and Ghana Beyond The Return initiative for their support” she noted.

She added that, “by popular request, we’ve extended the Ability Fair to the 24th of December so everyone can come around to see and purchase the items on display”.

On display is a variety of products from these PwDs who say they won’t allow their circumstances hold them back.