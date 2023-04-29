Former Minister for Gender, Otiko Afisa Djaba, has revealed that despite being the most demanding ministry, the Ministry of Gender is the least funded.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen Show, Madam Djaba acknowledged the challenges faced by the ministry but also praised her predecessor’s efforts in dispersing funds to various departments under the ministry.

She also stressed the importance of addressing women’s issues on a national level for Ghana’s progress. She expressed her support for the School Feeding Programme caterers who recently embarked on a nationwide strike over unpaid arrears and a demand for an increase in the amount paid per child.

“Of all the ministries, the Ministry of Gender has the lowest budget. There are many issues but you’ll have to manage the funds provided properly.

“I cannot say the current minister is not doing her job, the challenges are plenty and how they manage them, time will judge and not me,” she said.

The caterers intend to return to the kitchen only after the government agrees to increase the amount per child, according to the National Organiser of the School Feeding Association, Kwame Amankwaah.

“The issue on the ground currently is about the caterers being on strike. I’m passionate about the issue because I’m an activist. And I believe that if you touch one woman you touch all of us. Issues of gender are not only a fight for women, it’s supposed to be national. If we address women’s issues on the national front, Ghana would have progressed more than it has now.”

ALSO READ: