Nollywood actor Jim Iyke is not one of the celebrities to succumb to online banter, a troll has learnt this the hard way.

The female netizen left an unsolicited advice on Jim Iyke’s Instagram page begging him to do something to his feet because they are not pleasing to the eyes.

“I beg do something with your feet… they are not for show off for now till you do something to them…aa,” she wrote.

However, Jim who was covered in designer outfit from top to toe, gave the troll equal dose of savagery that has dropped jaws.

He commented on the troll’s looks, describing her as as an eyesore full of contorted features.

“Please do something about your face, no eyes deserve this eyesore. I know your mirror warns you daily but people like you are in constant denial. I cringe when I begin to think what your body will look like,” he rebutted.

Jim Iyke further advised the fan to do the online community some good by removing herself from public spaces.